Chris Jericho announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is set to speak on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday evening that Jericho will have a promo segment on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Match: MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBA

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Ruby Soho vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega

* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley

* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho