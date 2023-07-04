Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville earn title shot

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Monday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW saw Green and Deville win a #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil match to earn the future title shot. WWE has not announced the date for the title bout as of this writing, but they may wait until SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The following teams also competed in the Turmoil match: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Emma and Nikki Cross, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox. Deville eliminated LeRae and Hartwell first, then Emma and Cross. Deville finished off Brooke and Nox after that, then Green pinned Carter for the win. The new champions and new challengers then faced off in the middle of the ring to end the segment.

Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to capture the straps at Money In the Bank this past Saturday. The title change came after Baszler turned on Rousey, allowing Morgan and Rodriguez to pin Rousey for the win.