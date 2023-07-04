Brock Lesnar returns on Raw to resume feud with Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar returned on Raw last night and got into a fight with Cody Rhodes as the build towards their third encounter at SummerSlam continued.

Cody teased going after Seth Rollins at the start of Raw but he was soon interrupted by Lesnar’s iconic theme song. Cody sprinted out of the ring and the two brawled in the aisle. As they made their way back in the ring, Lesnar caught Rhodes for an F5 but Rhodes powered out and then hit a picture-perfect Cody Cutter on Brock.

Brock retreated as fans chanted for Cody and later in the show, Cody told Jackie Redmond that he will fight Brock anytime.

Lesnar was last seen at the Saudi Arabia show Night of Champions where he defeated Cody in their second match.