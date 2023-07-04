British MPs back John Cena’s call for WrestleMania in London

John Cena’s battle cry to have WrestleMania come to London is being supported by a group of British members of parliament who said that they want to help make it a reality according to a story on the BBC.

“Nobody predicted John Cena coming out and announcing the possibility of a WrestleMania in the UK,” All-Party Parliamentary Group co-chair Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC. “It was utterly incredible and got the whole place buzzing with excitement about the possibilities of what that could mean for wrestling fans, but also for the UK economy and also for future fans as well.”

She added that she would love for it to happen and the APPG have already started talking about how they can help making it a reality.

“Whatever we can do to make the UK attractive to host wrestling on the world stage we are more than happy to help facilitate,” she continued. “We would use our contact and negotiating skills to try and reach out to WWE, making conversations happen to try and promote the UK as a premier destination for world-class wrestling.”