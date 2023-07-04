AEW News and Notes

Jul 4, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– It took two years but Christopher Daniels eye finally healed…

“A couple weeks ago, I had a checkup. I did basically what was an ultrasound on my eye, and it just started to get better. Yeah, pretty much, I feel better, 100%. I am. Just a weird thing. For whatever reason, it stopped, and for whatever reason it healed,” – Christopher Daniels via Being The Elite

– When Jon Moxley met Jun Kasai

Eddie Kingston:

“I was 13 years old when I saw my first NJPW match! That day, from that moment on, my goal was to come here! It’s been my dream since I was 13 to stand in the New Japan ring. This is for my mother and father who raised me so patiently.”

– Almost 75,000 tickets sold with not one single match yet to be officially announced for AEW’s All in event. The capacity has been altered to now fit 87,825 audience members.

