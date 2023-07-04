AEW News and Notes
– It took two years but Christopher Daniels eye finally healed…
“A couple weeks ago, I had a checkup. I did basically what was an ultrasound on my eye, and it just started to get better. Yeah, pretty much, I feel better, 100%. I am. Just a weird thing. For whatever reason, it stopped, and for whatever reason it healed,” – Christopher Daniels via Being The Elite
– When Jon Moxley met Jun Kasai
Jon Moxley is not human
— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) July 4, 2023
Blood and guts were spilled in Korakuen Hall, as Independence Day saw Jun Kasai and El Desperado victorious over Jon Moxley and Homicide!#njpwSTRONG report: https://t.co/69abfBuaSa
Order the replay!https://t.co/lFksT9pWo9 pic.twitter.com/Hohvd6chFd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 4, 2023
Jon Moxley giving his backstage comments with skewers still stuck in his skull💀
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) July 4, 2023
“I was 13 years old when I saw my first NJPW match! That day, from that moment on, my goal was to come here! It’s been my dream since I was 13 to stand in the New Japan ring. This is for my mother and father who raised me so patiently.”
– Almost 75,000 tickets sold with not one single match yet to be officially announced for AEW’s All in event. The capacity has been altered to now fit 87,825 audience members.
AEW All In
Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023
Wembley Stadium, London
Available Tickets => 12,937
Current Setup => 87,825
Tickets Distributed => 74,888
The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released.
Resale => 1,101
VIP
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 4, 2023