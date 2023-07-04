AEW Battle of the Belts to air after Collision in Calgary

PWInsider reports that the AEW Battle of The Belts 7 special is booked for Saturday 7/15 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The plan is for Battle of The Belts VII to air at 10pm ET that night on TNT, right after AEW Collision goes off the air from the same venue.

Battle of The Belts VII will be the first to air outside of the United States. Tickets are on sale now, and include admission to the Calgary Stampede rodeo on that same day.