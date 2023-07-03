The Usos announce Smackdown segment with Roman Reigns
The Usos announced today that Roman Reigns will be put on trial in Tribal Court on Friday’s WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. They tweeted-
This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) July 3, 2023
Here is the updated Smackdown lineup for Friday-
-Roman Reigns goes on trial in Tribal Court
-Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect
-Austin Theory defends WWE United States Championship vs. Sheamus
-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross