The Usos announce Smackdown segment with Roman Reigns

Jul 3, 2023 - by Staff

The Usos announced today that Roman Reigns will be put on trial in Tribal Court on Friday’s WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. They tweeted-

Here is the updated Smackdown lineup for Friday-

-Roman Reigns goes on trial in Tribal Court

-Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

-Austin Theory defends WWE United States Championship vs. Sheamus

-AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

