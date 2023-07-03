Scholarship fund in Darren “Droz” Drozdov’s name launched by family

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted yesterday that the family of Darren “Droz” Drozdov is setting up a scholarship fund for athletes at his alma mater, Oakcrest High School, located in Mays Landing, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers or other donations, the Drozdov family is now accepting donations for the Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund.

Donations can be sent to Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund, c/o Rommi Drozdov, 428 Highland Drive, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. For more information, please contact Cliff Stein at cssports@aol.com or Rommi Drozdov at Rommi@comcast.net.

Droz passed away this past Friday at the age of 54 of natural causes.