Plans nearly changed for WWE Money in the Bank

WWE almost made a drastic change to one of the matches as the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event was on the air live at the O2 Arena in London, England on late Saturday afternoon.

According to PWInsider, WWE had a creative pitch regarding Charlotte Flair being added to the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the event.

The report states that “The Queen” would have been added, like Logan Paul was to the field for the men’s ladder match, or as a replacement for Zelina Vega.

While this obviously never happened, there was apparently talk about pulling the trigger on this move as the show was live on the air. WWE reportedly had Charlotte hidden backstage at the O2 Arena, away from fans, in case they decided to make the switch.