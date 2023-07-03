Photo: Terry Funk Celebrating His 79th Birthday

Jul 3, 2023 - by James Walsh

Terry Funk celebrates another milestone.

On Friday June 30th, the WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time champion turned 79 years old and trended online as the community praised the Funker for being one of the most popular and influential wrestlers of all time. A photo of Funk has since surfaced with his birthday cake, which you can check out below, along with some other tweets showering him with praise.

