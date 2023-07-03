Photo: Terry Funk Celebrating His 79th Birthday
Terry Funk celebrates another milestone.
On Friday June 30th, the WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time champion turned 79 years old and trended online as the community praised the Funker for being one of the most popular and influential wrestlers of all time. A photo of Funk has since surfaced with his birthday cake, which you can check out below, along with some other tweets showering him with praise.
Terry Funk celebrating his birthday this weekend.
God bless the Funker. pic.twitter.com/MPBVfhmDDp
— Allan (@allan_cheapshot) July 2, 2023