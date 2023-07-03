Notes on Mickie James and Jade Cargill

– Mickie James is returning to the ring for the first time since February.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion will be competing against Aurora Teves at the July 8th Association Biterroise de Catch” Festival International De Catch” event in France. James’ husband, fellow wrestling star Nick Aldis, will also be wrestling on the card. She promoted the event on Twitter by writing, “I can’t wait to go to France!!! My 1st match back from injury is a real test against @aurorateves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe @RealNickAldis !!!! LFG!”

As previously mentioned, this will be James’ first match back since she was forced to relinquish the IMPACT Knockouts Championship earlier this year.

– Jade Cargill has been off AEW TV since Double or Nothing 2023, and she says she won’t be coming back soon. Cargill took a hiatus from AEW starting after her TBS Championship loss to Kris Statlander and she responded succinctly to a fan who asked her on Twitter if she’s coming back soon, saying simply “No.”

Cargill also tweeted some pics from the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, captioning them:

Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay.”