Notes on Kenny Omega and Kevin Nash

– Speaking to Raj Prashad of Uproxx, Kenmy Omega commented on taking the Tiger Driver 91:

“Hopefully it leaves fans questioning is he okay? It’s all about the match. We’re battling in that ring and I want you to go along for the ride with us. If they thought everything else in that match was just the worst sh-t they’ve ever seen in their life, but that one moment, got them for a second, ‘He’s not going to kick out, he’s not going to get up, they better get the gurney, call in the f–king airlift,’ that’s perfect. And if I had a whole match of those types of reactions, even better,” Omega said. “It’s all part of my job, it’s all part of my profession. These are things that I take a lot of pride in and I think that’s why when I went into this match, there’s a lot of physical and mental preparation that goes into it because I was really preparing myself to wow the crowd to this kind of level.

People that wanted to sh-t on something or people that want to frown upon something, or for people that want to say, ‘Well, if it were me, I wouldn’t have done that.’ I didn’t get to where I was by being able to do things that everyone else could do. I realized, and I recognized that I do have special talents that maybe not everyone else can do. Without revealing too much, I think a lot about my health. I think a lot about life after wrestling. I think a lot about my current life. I think about next week’s Dynamite and the week after that. I would never do something I didn’t trust myself in performing 100 percent.”

– As seen during the June 19th edition of WWE RAW leading up to the Money in the Bank PLE, LA Knight said the following to Logan Paul while holding a piece of paper…

“If you follow this, you’ll find the exact directions for where you can stick each and every one of those bottles of Prime.”

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash criticized Knight’s promo…

“Am I the only one that sees like an absolute rip off of The Rock to the point when he cut the promo on fu**ing Logan Paul or whatever the fu** his name is. The only thing he didn’t do is turn the motherf***er sideways. Jesus Christ, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original.”

