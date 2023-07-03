LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Darren “Droz” Drozdov, who passed away on Friday at the age of 54. We cut to a video package of highlights from Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. We’re now live from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to a big pop. Samantha Irvin does the introduction and fans begin singing as Rollins struts to the ring.

The music stops and Rollins poses in the middle of the ring as fans keep singing. Rollins welcomes Baltimore to Monday Night Rollins. He then gives himself a grand intro as tonight’s host. The crowd sings some more. Rollins asks how sweet was Money In the Bank? He comments on how good the finish to The Bloodline Civil War was, mentions Damian Priest and IYO SKY winning briefcases, and says he just barely defeated Finn Balor to keep the title.

Rollins says SummerSlam is about five weeks away and there’s only one thing on his mind… the music interrupts and out comes Cody Rhodes to a bigger pop. Cody stops on the stage and poses as the pyro explodes. Cody now marches to the ring with a smirk on his face as an angry-looking Rollins stares him down. Cody poses on the ring post as more pyro goes off. The music stops and fans chant “Cody!” now.

Cody says “So…” but the music interrupts and out comes Brock Lesnar to a huge pop. Lesnar is smiling and wearing his cowboy hat. Cody, who is no longer wearing his cast, rushes out of the ring and meets Lesnar on the aisle. They start brawling. Lesnar and Rhodes brawl down to ringside, and then into the ring. The fight goes on until Rhodes blocks the F5 and nails a Cody Cutter from out of nowhere to a big pop, sending Lesnar to the floor to recover. Fans chant “Cody!” as his music starts back up. Lesnar is no longer smiling as he looks up at Cody in the ring. Cody stands tall and stares back out at Lesnar as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened with Rhodes and Lesnar. Rollins is still in the ring now. He says that was a crazy way to start the show and them boys must have unfinished business, but Rollins is looking forward to his own business. The music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day – WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Ripley takes the mic and says we’ve heard enough about Rollins, we all know everyone is here to see The Judgment Day. Rollins points to how the group isn’t even complete as Finn Balor isn’t here. Rollins says Balor won’t be able to do one of his sneak attacks tonight. Ripley says Finn is fine but Rollins shouldn’t worry what he’s doing. They enter the ring and Priest warns that Rollins should worry about his Money In the Bank briefcase, not The Judgment Day’s business. Priest teases a cash-in at SummerSlam, maybe Survivor Series or Royal Rumble, or maybe after he beats Shinsuke Nakamura tonight.

Rollins says to cash in, Priest has to have the champ down and Rollins is feeling fresh, he has no match tonight and was planning to go party with Baltimore. Priest says before fans sing, he will make Rollins useless… don’t you like to fight? Priest goes on and says someone next to him will beat Rollins tonight. Ripley says she’s already defending against Natalya but Dom Dom is looking for a fight. Fans respond with huge boos. Dom goes to speak but the boos drown him out.

Rollins tells Dominik to try again. The boos shut him down. Rollins laughs and we get a “you suck!” chant. Ripley says Dirty Dom wants to fight Rollins tonight. Rollins says he’s a Money In the Bank expert and this sounds like a poor attempt at a trap but he wants nothing more than to slap the mustache off Dominik’s face, so he’s going to let fans decide. Rollins asks if fans want to see Sexy Seth beat the brakes off Dirty Dom, and they do. Rollins says Dominik now has his answer, he will see you punks later. Rollins exits the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

The camera cuts backstage and we see Shinsuke Nakamura making his way out. Damian Priest warms up in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Nakamura to a big pop as WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio watch from ringside. The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds and working on each other’s arms.

Priest backs Nakamura into the ropes, then backs off and nails a cheap shot to boos. Nakamura fights back with strikes and drops Priest. Nakamura with knee strikes. Nakamura with kicks but Priest catches one and levels him for a 2 count.

Priest beat Nakamura down in the corner and stomps away. Priest with a corner splash. More back and forth now. Priest misses a splash and hits the top turnbuckle. Nakamura turns it back around and places Priest over the top rope, then hits the running high knee. Nakamura with more offense as Priest goes to the floor for a breather.

Nakamura follows and keeps control. Nakamura goes for a suplex on the floor but Priest counters and launches him onto the barrier. Priest stands tall as ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re both down. Nakamura gets up first and unloads. Nakamura with the sliding German suplex. Nakamura taunts Ripley at ringside, then goes back in with a big kick for a close 2 count.

Nakamura goes up top for a flying kick but Priest rocks him in mid-air. Fans chant “Nakamura!” as Priest looks to finish him but Nakamura counters with a roll-up for 2. Nakamura goes into the arm bar but Priest fights it off. Priest with a submission from his feet but Nakamura kicks him away. Priest comes right back with a kick to the head for 2. Nakamura escapes the the Razor’s Edge and rolls Priest up for 2. Nakamura blocks the South of Heaven chokeslam with a kick for a 2 count.

Nakamura goes up top and nails a flying kick. Priest ducks the Kinshasa and ends up leveling Nakamura with a big strike. Priest follows up with the South of Heaven chokeslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall with his briefcase in the air as Mysterio and Ripley join him to celebrate. We go to replays. The Judgment Day exits the ring now.

– Still to come, a look at The Bloodline Civil War. The announcers hype tonight’s show as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see some highlights from Money In the Bank. We see a replay of Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey, which allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– We go back to the ring and out comes an angry Ronda Rousey. She hits the ring and goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Shayna Baszler.

Baszler is fired up. She says she speak for us all when she says we’re tired of hearing Rousey try to speak on the mic. Rousey asks why this after 10 years of loyalty. It means nothing? Rousey tells her to come in the ring and explain why. Rousey says Baszler owes her that. Baszler asks, I owe you? Baszler calls Rousey a narcissist and says she is the only Rousey is in a WWE ring. Baszler says she owes everyone an apology for bringing Rousey into this business. Rousey asks why didn’t Baszler say something before they built something and became champions. Shayna, from the apron, goes on yelling about how Rousey wasn’t there for her come-up in the business and on the indie. Baszler says she paid her dues while Rousey just waltzed into WrestleMania. Baszler loves this business but Rousey has ruined it for her. Baszler says she does owe Rousey… a shocking reality that someone here, Baszler, can finally shut Rousey up.

Baszler tosses the mic and they have a staredown. Rousey runs and kicks Baszler off the apron to the floor. Rousey brings it back in but Baszler ducks and applies a choke from behind. Baszler slams her and applies the ankle lock to a pop and a “Tap!” chant. Rousey breaks free and goes to crawl under the ropes but Baszler pulls her back. Baszler with a sliding knee to stun Rousey. Baszler’s music starts up as she leaves. Rousey yells for her to come back because this is not done. We go to replays. Rousey yells for Baszler to get back as this is far from done.

– Maxxine Dupri is backstage practicing her headlock on Otis. Coach Chad Gable asks if she’s ready for her first match tonight. Dupri is fired up and sick of The Viking Raiders. Gable rants about The Vikings underestimating his abilities, and says he’s passed his skills onto Otis and Dupri, so tonight, on the eve of Independence Day, they will slap The Vikings in the face with the biggest dose of patriotism. Otis says, Oh yeah!

#1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Emma and Nikki Cross vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox

We go back to the ring and Samantha Irvin introduces the new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They take their seats at ringside. Out next comes Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for this #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Emma and Nikki Cross. We see earlier video of Candice LeRae turning down the offer to team up from Cross. Emma then stepped up and said she’d team with Cross. LeRae and Indi Hartwell are on the apron. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are out next. Dana Brooke and Tegan Nox are already at ringside.

Indi and Deville go at it to start while the other teams watch from ringside. Indi with more offense. LeRae tags in for the double team and a 2 count. LeRae with a senton but she misses the springboard moonsault. Green tags in and they double team LeRae. Deville covers for the pin. LeRae and Hartwell have been eliminated.

Cross rushes in and levels Green to continue the match. Cross tags Emma in but leaves to help Indi help Hartwell at ringside. Emma asks where she’s going. Emma fights Green off and unloads with offense. Emma with the flying splash in the corner for 2. Deville tags back in to take over on Emma. Cross is alone on the floor, back turned to the ring, rocking back & forth. Emma needs to tag but Cross is unavailable. Green hits the Unpretty Her, then Deville hits the running knee for the pin on Emma. Cross and Emma have been eliminated.

Nox runs wild on Green in the corner now. Brooke tags in and they double team Green, slamming her face-first into the mat. The offense continues until Deville tags back in and unloads on Brooke. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Irvin immediately announces that Brooke and Nox have been eliminated. Carter rushes in and goes at it with Deville. We see how Deville pinned Nox with a big knee during the break. More back and forth between the teams now. Deville ends up blocking the After Party. Carter blocks the Unpretty Her. Deville with a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Green ends up hitting the Unpretty Her for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

– After the match, Green and Deville stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Morgan and Rodriguez enter the ring, then raise the titles in the air as the new #1 contenders exit the ring.

– We see some highlights from the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Becky Lynch is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette on Bronson Reed. Reed, in a suit and shades, says he got where he is because of fear. He hurts those who disrespect him, and he breaks his challengers because that’s how to keep things in order. Reed goes on and says he’s a nice guy… but everyone who sits down at a banquet of consequence has to face him as he is inescapable.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Becky Lynch. She says she didn’t win at Money In the Bank but she can get over that, but what she cannot move on from just yet is this squeaky little thorn in her side – WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Lynch says what better place to end it than in Baltimore. Fans pop. Lynch calls Stratus out, and here she comes with Zoey Stark. Stratus is wearing a protective face mask. Lynch laughs and says her face looks stupid. Stratus says even with the mask she’s still prettier than all of you fans, and Lynch. She says you people need a mask like this to hide your ugliness. Stratus says she would say yes to Lynch’s challenge but she’s not medically cleared because Lynch broke her face.