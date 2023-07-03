AEW programming to air on VIX streaming service in Mexico

AEW programming will return to Mexico from Wednesday, July 5 after an absence of 9 months. The news was reported by TUDN’s Diego Beltrán.

Both Dynamite and Collision will now be airing on VIX, an over-the-top streaming service owned and operated by TelevisaUnivision. Dynamite will air Wednesdays and Collision will air Saturdays. There is no mention of Rampage.

AEW programming was taken off the air in Mexico in October of last year after Latin American television channel Space gave up their TV rights in the country and other South and Central American regions.