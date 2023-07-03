AEW Fight Forever game debuts in #3 on the UK charts

The AEW Fight Forever video game made its debut in the #3 spot in the UK top 10 best-selling games chart according GamesIndustry.biz.

AEW’s game was behind Final Fantasy 16 in second place and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in first place for the week. The website noted that its sales came around 40% less than the first week of WWE 2K23.

Developed by Yukes and published by THQ Nordic, the game got a 68/100 rating on MetaCritic and IGN gave it a score of a 6/10.

“AEW: Fight Forever may have the audacity to challenge the current king of wrestling games, but despite its fun-loving spirit, strong sense of style, and solid fundamentals, it fails to execute on a level that comes anywhere close to its potential,” IGN said in the review.