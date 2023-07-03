7/2/23 WWE house show results from Cardiff, Wales
– Charlotte Flair d Bayley via submission
– Solo Sikoa d Santos Escobar
– Rey Mysterio d LA Knight
#WWECardiff got to see his hero hall of fame legend @reymysterio do the 619 #Amazing #WWE #wwe pic.twitter.com/ynQl3i2IDM
— Rhodri Morgan (@rhod_piper) July 2, 2023
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d AJ Styles
– Sheamus d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett)
Some lucky fans tonight in Cardiff! #WWECardiff
-/ @_LivnTheory pic.twitter.com/qbdXDu7pdi
— IWC’s (@RealHOTTGOD) July 2, 2023
– The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch d Hit Row : Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis
– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Bianca Belair
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn d The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson / Jimmy and Jey Uso / Pretty Deadly: Kit Wilson and Elton Prince
Sami Zayn’s speech at the end of #WWECardiff
Kevin being a bit mischievous pic.twitter.com/mCnO2GKsjG
— Gracie the 4HW fan (@Baby_Face_Grace) July 2, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM