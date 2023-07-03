7/2/23 WWE house show results from Cardiff, Wales

– Charlotte Flair d Bayley via submission

– Solo Sikoa d Santos Escobar

– Rey Mysterio d LA Knight

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) d AJ Styles

– Sheamus d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett)

– The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch d Hit Row : Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis

– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Bianca Belair

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn d The OC: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson / Jimmy and Jey Uso / Pretty Deadly: Kit Wilson and Elton Prince

Sami Zayn’s speech at the end of #WWECardiff Kevin being a bit mischievous pic.twitter.com/mCnO2GKsjG — Gracie the 4HW fan (@Baby_Face_Grace) July 2, 2023

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM