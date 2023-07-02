Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE status

Ronda Rousey has given WWE a ‘hard out’ date. Second stint in WWE nearing an end.

Rousey’s longtime friend and training partner, Shayna Baszler, turned on her at Money in the Bank, setting up a likely feud between the two. Baszler vs. Rousey is expected to take place sooner rather than later due to Rousey having given WWE a “hard out” date.

Dave Meltzer: “Based on whenever that out is, they had to get it done now. This was the latest they could go. Yeah, they wanted a long title reign to build it up and to do the whole thing where you can see the stuff coming, the little teases and everything. They didn’t have time. Things just got screwed up. Really it was the broken arm that screwed it up more than anything else but that’s what happened.”