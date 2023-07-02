Shayna Baszler Addresses The Four Horsewomen In WWE, Reveals Her Greatest Matches, More

One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler, recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, Baszler addressed whether the four horsewomen would step in a WWE ring together, her greatest matches in WWE, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Her greatest matches from her WWE career:

“I think the match we had on TV, and I know I lost, but to Rhea Ripley. I’m really proud of that match. There isn’t a time that I can I remember where the crowd were so genuinely happy that the bad guy lost, that they stormed to the ring, so I’m really proud of that and really proud of the division that was there [NXT].

“I think the match I had at Takeover Brooklyn match I had with Kairi, that’s a good one and also. I think the cage match I had with IYO on NXT TV. They’re my three favourite matches so far.”

The Four Horsewomen in WWE:

“I mean, look, we’re actually friends, we actually trained together, we actually lived together, we actually text each other and have a group chat that’s called 4 horses, emojis. Those other four can’t get along, but that’s not our problem, we would always get together and fight, you know what I mean?”

Baszler also talked about being Tag Team Champions with her best friend, Ronda Rousey, and more.