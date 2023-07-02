Santos Escobar On His Transition From NXT To The WWE Main Roster, Receiving Advice, Rey Mysterio

WWE star Santos Escobar recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, Escobar addressed the adjustment from working in NXT to the WWE main roster, being on the road with Rey Mysterio, receiving advice, and more.

“It’s the biggest match of my career, so far. It represents a night that is going to change my career. Why? Because I’ve envisioned myself winning the contract and then cashing it in, so this is it, this is the turning point. So, I feel this opportunity, I know how big it is, so I am just going to grab it.”

“I always perform at my very best. Smackdown, NXT, premium live event, live events like last night in Dublin, if you see Santos Escobar on a card, you know you’re going to get 100% of Santos Escobar. But the difference has been the travelling. Making towns, making cities, has been the hardest part, but performance wise, I keep getting better and better and better. Going on the road with Rey Mysterio, receiving advice from other people, it’s just amazing.”

Escobar also hinted at who he’d challenge for the title if he wins the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. also commented on returning to London, England, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.