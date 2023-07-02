Owen Hart Cup men’s tournament semi final matches set

The Owen Hart Cup tournament men semi final matches were decided last night on Collision.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dustin Rhodes to advance while Ricky Starks defeated Juice Robinson. The two winners now face each other next week on Collision for a spot in the final.

The other semi final match will see Samoa Joe take on the returning CM Punk. This match will also take place on next Saturday’s Collision.

The final of the Owen Hart Cup tournament will be on the July 15 episode of Collision from Calgary.