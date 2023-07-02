Lineup for 7/8 Edition of AEW Collision

AEW has announced an early lineup for the July 8th edition of Collision, which will feature top stars in action like CM Punk, FTR, Athena, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more. Collision will also see three matchups in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament take place. Check it out below.

-FTR vs. Jay White & Ricky Starks Tag Team Title Eliminator

-Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal

-CM Punk vs. Roderick Strong or Samoa Joe Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal

-Willow Nightingale vs. Athena Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal