Jimmy Uso talks Trinity and potential return to WWE

Jimmy Uso told Ariel Helwani in an interview that it has been “weird” not having his wife Trinity on the road with him after being together for 12 years.

Asked about the night Trinity and Mercedes quit WWE in May of last year, Jimmy said that they had a match that night and when they came backstage, she was gone and he knew something happened.

While saying that she’s enjoying her time with Impact Wrestling, Jimmy said that she would like to eventually come back to WWE when the time is right so they could finish their careers where they both started.

Jimmy’s twin brother Jey also said he wants Trinity back so he can have a break from his brother while on the road!