Cody Rhodes reveals rival Seth Rollins brought him birthday cake at WWE show

In a post-MITB interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Cody Rhodes revealed that Seth Rollins got him a cake for his birthday after wrapping up his match at Newcastle on June 30.

Rollins and Rhodes aren’t really good friends and the two have publicly spoke about the tension between them ever since Cody came back to the WWE.

“Someone who has no reason to like me, and we don’t necessarily get along, that being our World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, had a cake provided for me from the production team and I got to blow the candles out. I made a wish, the whole deal, so yeah, it was nice,” Cody said following the show.

When asked about the “swerve” that it was Seth who brought him the cake, Rhodes continued, “I think…I don’t know, maybe we’ll end up growing to be friends at some point. We got daughters…I love Becky, I do. It’s just Seth…but a great great wrestler, big time Superstar.”

Cody also said that winning the World Heavyweight title would not finish his story as he specifically came back for the WWE title. Cody put over Rollins for his work and said that by the time WrestleMania comes around, the World Heavyweight title will mean a whole lot more simply because of the work Seth is putting in and he will continue to elevate that title in the months to come.