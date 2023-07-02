Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Female Pro Wrestlers, Addresses “Hey Bayley” Chants, & More

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWE star Bayley recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, Bayley revealed her Mount Rushmore of female pro wrestlers, the creation of “Hey Bayley” chants, the Money in the Bank ladder match, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

If NXT Takeover London was the creation of “Hey Bayley” chants:

“I believe so. I was talking about that with somebody else. I think that was the first time it really came about. And then it kind of trickled in other live events when we came here, it even trickled a little bit to the states like Detroit and Chicago, and tried to do it wasn’t quite the same.”

Her Mount Rushmore of female pro wrestlers:

“Sasha Banks, Lita, Trish Stratus. The last one always changes but right now, I’m gonna say Chyna. It always changes but she’s up there.”

What she’ll do if she wins the Money in the Bank ladder match:

“First of all, I don’t know what happens. I go off instinct, alright. I go off reactions, I go off gut. So I don’t know who I’d cash it on. I don’t even know who would be champion at that point. I just know that I would win.”

Bayley also commented on returning to London, England, and more.