Zelina Vega Reveals Why Stephanie McMahon Is On Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling, & More

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

The LWO’s Zelina Vega recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the discussion, Vega revealed her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling, addressed why Stephanie McMahon is included in it, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling:

“I could definitely name some cos I know my brain is so jetlagged, so there’s no way I could put it exactly as I’m such a perfectionist and would really want to put it right, but I would definitely include Trish Stratus, Lita, Chyna, Stephanie McMahon for a number of reasons. She doesn’t get enough credit, she’s an incredible performer, and you know, what she did behind the scenes and what she did in the ring too. I looked up to her so much. There’s Alundra Blayze, I mean, there’s so many.”

Spending time in London, England:

“It’s great. I got to hang out with a friend last night which was great. I’m actually on the hunt today as I hear my face is on a bus which I would love to see and that’s a first. I’ve never been on a bus, so that’s really cool.”

Vega also commented on the WWE Money in the Bank, hinted at who she’d challenge for the title if she wins the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.