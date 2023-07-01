WWE merchandise flying off the shelves at the MITB store at The O2

The WWE store at the Icon Outlet Shopping Center at The O2 last night proved to be a big hit with WWE fans as merchandise flew off the shelves with staff having a hard time to keep replenishing stock.

One very popular item which sold out immediately was the Money In The Bank mini title belt, which came in a mini MITB briefcase. Selling for £125, these collector items quickly vanished…and just as quickly made their way on eBay where those lucky ones who managed to get their hands on them are now selling them for a very big profit.

These event-specific mini titles are selling for well over £300 on eBay at the moment, with fans looking to cash in as fast as possible. Some eye witness reports said that there were individuals who walked away with 10 of them, clearly a sign to resell at a profit.

The store is open today till Midnight and will re-open tomorrow as well from 10AM to 2PM.