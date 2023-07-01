Steve Maclin injured

Friday’s Impact Wrestling Down Under Night 1 pay-per-view from Australia was headlined by Alex Shelley retaining the Impact World Title over Steve Maclin in a bout that went right around 20 minutes.

It was announced during today’s Night 2 broadcast that Maclin suffered an injury on Night 1. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Maclin is legitimate injured, and this is not a part of the storylines.

There’s no word yet on injury specifics or how long Maclin might be out of action, but word is that he will be evaluated further once he returns to the United States.

Maclin was scheduled to face Frankie Kazarian on Night 2, but Kazarian defeated Brian Myers instead.

Maclin has not publicly commented on the injury as of this writing.