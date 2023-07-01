Roman Reigns pinned for the first time since December 2019

For the first time in three and a half years, Roman Reigns was pinned in the middle of the ring fair and square with Jey Uso getting the decisive pin on The Tribal Chief at Money In The Bank.

It was a long main event with a hot London crowd and the four men – Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso – did not disappoint. A storyline that has been regarded as one of the best ever in professional wrestling history continued to unfold and this time, it was the twin brothers who came out victorious.

It took several super kicks and then one final splash from the top rope to put Reigns down, with the Undisputed WWE Universal champion getting pinned for the first time since December 2019.

The London crowd exploded and sang The Usos’ theme song as Reigns reeled on the outside while the brothers celebrated in the ring.

Baron Corbin was the last man to defeat Reigns.