Natalya officially in the Guinness World Records

Jul 1, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Guinness World Records presented WWE superstar Natalya with six World Records certificates backstage at the 2023 Money in the Bank event.

Most WWE matches (female) – 1,514
Most WWE wins in a career (female) – 663
Most WWE PLE appearances (female) – 75
Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female) – 8
Most WWE RAW matches – 174
Most WWE Smackdown matches – 200

