Natalya officially in the Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records presented WWE superstar Natalya with six World Records certificates backstage at the 2023 Money in the Bank event.

Most WWE matches (female) – 1,514

Most WWE wins in a career (female) – 663

Most WWE PLE appearances (female) – 75

Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female) – 8

Most WWE RAW matches – 174

Most WWE Smackdown matches – 200