Natalya officially in the Guinness World Records
Guinness World Records presented WWE superstar Natalya with six World Records certificates backstage at the 2023 Money in the Bank event.
Most WWE matches (female) – 1,514
Most WWE wins in a career (female) – 663
Most WWE PLE appearances (female) – 75
Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances (female) – 8
Most WWE RAW matches – 174
Most WWE Smackdown matches – 200
Congratulations to @WWE superstar @NatbyNature 🤼♀️🎉https://t.co/41IfSd62fe
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 1, 2023