Kevin Owens update

Friday’s WWE SmackDown from London opened with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retain over Pretty Deadly. At one point it looked like Owens may have suffered some sort of leg injury when hitting a corner cannonball. Pretty Deadly focused on the leg some, and this was acknowledged on commentary. Owens’ leg then buckled when Elton Prince blocked a Stunner, as seen in the clip below. Owens spent some time on the mat holding his leg while Zayn finished the match. Owens was then seen limping as he and Zayn celebrated the win.

Owens’ status was a topic of discussion on social media after the match, but insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that Owens was “fine” after the match. Owens later commented on hurting his ankle. As seen in the video below, Megan Morant interviewed Owens and Zayn after the match, and after praising Pretty Deadly, Owens admitted he was a bit banged up coming out of the match as he hurt his ankle on the top rope when doing the cannonball. He indicated that this wasn’t the first time. They talked about how they will be watching The Bloodline Civil War at Money In the Bank today, then Owens said he needed to go see the trainer for “ankle treatment” because his ankle hurts.