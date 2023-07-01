John Cena makes surprise appearance at MITB, pitches WrestleMania in London

John Cena made a surprise appearance at the Money In The Bank show in London, coming out to one of the most gigantic pops you’ll ever hear at a wrestling event.

Cena told the audience that he’s used to hearing “Cena sucks” but now they’re singing along to his theme song as fans continued to serenade the 16-time world champion.

The charismatic Superstar explained how he had to come out to tell the UK crowd how awesome they are and not many people in the back “get” them, because they think the UK fans try to “take over” the show. Cena told the fans that those people are wrong and they are the show.

As the chants continued to grow, Cena then dropped the big bomb.

He said that he’s here as he’s trying to get WrestleMania in London. And if you think his pop was big, the roof nearly blew off The O2 Arena when he dropped the news as chants of “Yes!” filled the jam-packed arena.

Grayson Waller then interrupted Cena, with the fans chanting “Shut the f*ck up” and “Wanker” at the Aussie star. Waller said that WrestleMania needs to go somewhere nice, somewhere like Australia, and he offered to help Cena by having him as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.

Cena declined and then Waller attacked him but Cena had the last laugh after delivering the Attitude Adjustment much to the enjoyment of the crowd.