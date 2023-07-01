IYO SKY wins women’s MITB ladder match

IYO SKY is the winner of the 2023 Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw SKY capture the women’s MITB briefcase. The match also included Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. SKY now has a contract for a guaranteed title shot of her choosing, at any time and place, good for one year. This is the first time has SKY held the Money In the Bank briefcase.

She's not just the genius of the sky…she's just a straight up GENIUS! 🧠@Iyo_SkyWWE 🙌#MITB pic.twitter.com/VMzZJtyMV4 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023

You deserve it chants ringing in the O2! 👏@Iyo_SkyWWE #MITB pic.twitter.com/rosqk0OJZ2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 1, 2023