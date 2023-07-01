Drew McIntyre updates

Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retain the title over Matt Riddle. After the match, Drew McIntyre made his surprise return to a major reaction, in what was his first appearance since the WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat with Sheamus and winner GUNTHER. The segment ended with McIntyre hitting a Glasgow Kiss headbutt and a Claymore Kick to leave GUNTHER laying. McIntyre then raised the title over GUNTHER.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that will be back as a regular on RAW beginning this Monday. The program with GUNTHER will continue. It was noted that WWE wanted McIntyre to return by Money In the Bank, but the return was up in the air as McIntyre wanted a strong storyline to return with. The two sides came to an agreement over the last few days.

Regarding McIntyre’s WWE contract status, word is that nothing has changed and the two sides still have not yet come to terms on a new deal or a contract extension. McIntyre’s WWE contract is still set to expire in early 2024. It was also said that the two sides have yet to even begin contract negotiations, partially because there’s so much time left before the deal expires.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared for tonight’s post-show press conference and was asked if locking Drew in is a priority. He said it is a priority, and then said the amount of speculation on McIntyre has been funny. He added that McIntyre took some time off after WrestleMania for a minor injury, but while he was out they decided to get “something else” fixed, but he did not elaborate. Triple H then praised McIntyre as a talent and said he hopes McIntyre finishes his career in WWE.