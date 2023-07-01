Damian Priest wins men’s MITB ladder match
Damian Priest is the winner of the 2023 Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.
Today’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event opened up with Priest capturing the men’s Money In the Bank briefcase. The match also included LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Logan Paul. Priest now has a contract for a guaranteed title shot of his choosing, at any time and place, good for up to one year. This is the first time Priest has held the Money In the Bank briefcase as this was his MITB debut.
