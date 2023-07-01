Bayley on Mercedes Mone’s return: “I beg her every day”

During one of the many interviews she did on press day yesterday, WWE Superstar Bayley told The Gorilla Position that she “begs” Mercedes every day to return.

Asked if she talks to her close friend about returning, Bayley was very open about the subject.

“I beg her every day. It doesn’t matter where it is or it doesn’t matter how it happens, I would love to one day step back in the ring with her,” Bayley said.

“Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her. Right now, I just want whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I’m just happy to see her happy,” she continued.

Bayley added that she would also love to see the four horsewomen headline WrestleMania one day in a four-way match.