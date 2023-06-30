Video: What Happened WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

You can watch footage of everything that took place after the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown from London, UK went off the air in the videos below.

As Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa made their way to the back of the arena, the Usos stood in the ring and stared down their Money in the Bank opponents. After that, the brothers remained in the ring for a little while longer as the crowd sang their theme song before making their way to the back of the arena through the crowd.

AJ Styles’ music began to play for the first dark match main event against Karrion Kross. The WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory, took on Rey Mysterio in a non-title match in the second dark main event.

