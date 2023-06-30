Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 15th and airs live on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann & Sami Calllihan vs. SubCulture

* Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels

* Scott D’Amore & PCO vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin