Secondary market tickets for Money In The Bank reach new level of expensive

Ticket scalpers are holding on to their Money In The Bank tickets till the very last day with prices on the secondary market being the most expensive for any recent WWE show in memory.

Ringside seats are being sold for over £4,000 ($5,050) each on Stubhub while row U seats in the 400 Level are at a minimum of £215 ($275). 100 Level seats are around £700 ($890) and most are sold in pairs, so you have to double the price.

With a mad rush for last-minute tickets, there are several scams going around on Twitter as well, with some offering “cheap” tickets and only accepting bank transfers, with no protection to the buyer. If you are dealing with such people, make sure they accept PayPal or any other service where you will be protected for your purchase in case they are scammers.

Money In The Bank is completely sold out, and so is tonight’s Smackdown from the same location – the O2 Arena. A few tickets released yesterday by AXS after production changes were also immediately sold, with prices starting at £300.