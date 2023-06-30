Rapper Lil Uzi Vert includes “Nakamura” song in latest Pink Tape album

Jun 30, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

As part of his new album Pink Tape, rapper Lil Uzi Vert has included a song called Nakamura which features a remix of Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE theme titled The Rising Sun.

The whole 3 minute 17 second song was also uploaded in full on his YouTube channel which boasts 9.32 million subscribers. The song also features Travis Scott.

The 27-year-old from Philadelphia is a wrestling fan and performed his song Just Wanna Rock at WrestleMania 39 as part of The Usos’ entrance in the main event of night one.

