NXT star Lyra Valkyria makes surprise main roster debut in Dublin

NXT favorite Lyra Valkyria made a surprise appearance at the non-televised live event in Dublin, Ireland, yesterday for her main roster debut.

After Sheamus wrestled Karrion Kross, the former champion then introduced Valkyria who received a big ovation from her hometown crowd. She had a quick match with Scarlett and won.

The 26-year-old has been working for WWE since January 2020 and was part of the NXT UK roster under the name of Aoife Valkyrie before moving to NXT after NXT UK closed its doors.

She recently wrestled Tiffany Stratton for the vacant NXT Women’s title at Battleground.