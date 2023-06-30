News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay from The O2 Arena in London, England with the go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s show-

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defends against Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

* Logan Paul appears on The Grayson Waller Effect to discuss Money In the Bank

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears for the final build to The Bloodline Civil War at Money In the Bank with The Usos vs. Reigns and Solo Sikoa