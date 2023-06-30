Mercedes Varnado featured in new trailer of The Collective movie

Former champion Mercedes Varnado is featured in the trailer of the upcoming movie The Collective, where she stars along with Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Paul Ben-Victor, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson.

Varnado plays the character of Nikita.

The movie is about a group of assassins called The Collective, who come together to take down a trafficking ring backed by a group of billionaires.

The official synopsis for the movie reads, “A group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin Sam Alexander.”

It’s set to be released in select theaters and on digital and on-demand on August 4.