LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S TAPED WWE SMACKDOWN EPISODE

– Tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of Darren “Droz” Drozdov, who passed away today. We’re now live on a tape delay from The O2 Arena in London, England as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Cole says The O2 is sold out with 18,617 in attendance. They hype tonight’s show.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c)

We go right to the ring and Mike Rome begins the introductions as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn head to the ring. Fans continue singing for Sami after the music stops. Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are out next.

Sami and Wilson start things off. Sami dominates but the challengers take over when the referee is dealing with Owens. Pretty Deadly ends up on the floor with Sami, slamming him face-first into the announce table. We go to commercial.

Owens finally gets the hot tag after the break, then runs wild on both opponents. Owens sends them to the floor and continues unloading with signature offense. Owens brings Prince back in and hits the corner cannonball, but his ankle is hurt. Owens with the top rope Swanton for 2 as Wilson makes the save.

Sami attacks Wilson. Owens ends up going for a Stunner to Prince but his knee goes out. Wilson sends Sami into the steel steps. The challengers focus on Owens’ knee and hit the double team for 2. Owens then kicks out of Spilt Milk as Sami makes the save. Owens sends Wilson to the floor and hits a German suplex on Prince. Wilson and Sami tag in now. Sami with a Blue Thunderbomb.

Wilson ends up poking Sami’s eyes. Pretty Deadly pulls the bait & switch but Sami kicks out. Sami with the Exploder suplex to Wilson. Prince charges at Sami but Owens cuts him off with a Stunner. Sami hits Wilson with a Helluva Kick for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

– After the match, Owens and Zayn stand tall and celebrate as we go to replays.

– We see highlights from Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa last week. Megan Morant is now backstage with Adam Pearce. The Brawling Brutes interrupt and Sheamus is looking for Sikoa. Holland also wants payback on Sikoa. Holland asks if Pearce is saying he’s not worthy of a banger in his homeland. Pearce says no, then books Holland vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match but Holland wants to know if he earns a title shot if he wins. Pearce says Holland will be firmly in contention for the title if he wins.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for this non-title Championship Contender’s match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The Brawling Brutes – Ridge Holland with Sheamus and Butch. The Brutes get a big home pop, then Sheamus and Butch head back to the back. They lock up and Theory applies a headlock but Holland over-powers and beats him around.

Holland swings Theory around and nails a big suplex for 2. Theory counters with a close 2 count, then he mounts Holland with right hands. Fans boo as Theory taunts the crowd. Holland fights back with power moves as fans cheer him on. Holland with big throws.

Theory avoids a powerslam but fights back from the apron. Theory ends up jabbing Holland in the throat, then hitting the rolling dropkick for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory poses over Holland with the title as we go to replays. Theory attacks Holland but Sheamus runs down to make the save. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick but Theory dodges it and retreats as Sheamus tends to Holland.

– Still to come, The Bloodline Civil War continues. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo from Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross says AJ Styles is one of the most decorated Superstars of all time but he was gasping for air the last time they were in the ring, and that felt phenomenal. Kross says this is a game of chess and last time, he beat AJ with just three moves. Kross says it will be checkmate next week. Tik, Tok.

– We get a video package on The Bloodline Civil War.

Bayley vs. Shotzi

We go back to the ring and out comes Bayley with IYO SKY. Bayley’s Money In the Bank spot will be on the line in this match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi is out. Fans continue singing “Hey Bayley!” throughout the match. Bayley dominates early on but Shotzi turns it around. IYO looks to assist but it back-fires.

Shotzi with more offense until she goes down on her knee. More back and forth for the next few minutes. Shotzi looks to put Bayley away but IYO breaks it up. Shotzi goes for IYO but Bayley takes advantage and rakes at her eyes. Bayley then drops Shotzi with a Rose Plant for the pin to win and secure her Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match spot.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley and SKY celebrate while exiting and taunting Shotzi.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at the recent RAW segment with Logan Paul and the rest of the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match participants. Still to come, Paul will be on The Grayson Waller Effect. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Shotzi confronts Bayley and IYO SKY backstage. They attack her and slam her on top of a table. Bayley then grabs a pair of scissors and cuts off some of Shotzi’s hair. Bayley keeps calling Shotzi a freak and warns her about messing with Damage CTRL.

– We go back to the ring and Grayson Waller is out for The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller introduces Logan Paul as a favorite to win Money In the Bank, and says he’s known in the UK for making KSI famous. Paul comes out to a mixed reaction, mostly boos. Waller says this is as big of a guest as you can get. He mentions this being Paul’s first Money In the Bank match, and asks what it would mean to have a guaranteed title shot. Paul said it would mean a lot in London, but he doesn’t know why he’s being booed. Paul says his dream won’t end until he has WWE gold around his waist. Paul said he will be able to call his own shot, maybe he gets payback on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, or maybe he takes care of unfinished business with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, or maybe he will smack LA Knight with the briefcase. Waller says he would love to see that.

The music interrupts and out comes Knight to a big pop. LA says Paul has proven a lot with what he’s been given, but LA hasn’t been given a thing but still has fans calling for him. Yeah. LA respects Paul for what he’s done on social media but now he’s standing in a WWE ring, and he needs to realize the MITB odds are on LA for a reason. Paul knocks Knight for being a manager after a lackluster 20 year career, and says Knight should be thanking him for mentioning him. LA tells London to tell Paul whose game this is. Paul tells the fans to go home because they’re drunk.

The music hits and out comes Santos Escobar to interrupt. Escobar says Knight thinks he’s already won, Paul says he wants to win, but Escobar needs to win this. Escobar said he and Zelina Vega will be Mr. and Miss Money In the Bank of The LWO. The music interrupts and out comes Butch, who is ready to fight. Butch nails a flying forearm to Paul. Butch pounded on Paul while Escobar nailed a flying splash from the top to Knight on the floor. Butch and Paul continue brawling out to the announce table, and Paul connects with punches as we go back to commercial.

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar

Back from the break and the match is underway as Butch, Santos Escobar and LA Knight go at it with Logan Paul watching from ringside.

Paul and Knight end up having words at ringside. Escobar goes for a a suicide dive but Knight ducks and Escobar hits Logan. Escobar kicks Butch and flies off the top but but Butch intercepts with a forearm. Butch follows up with a Bitter End for the pin to win.

Winner: Butch

– After the match, Butch stands a ladder up but Knight sends him to the floor. Knight climbs up but Paul pulls him off and sends him into the ring post. Butch clotheslines Paul over the top rope, then Butch climbs the ladder and poses with the briefcase.

– We go backstage to AJ Styles. He says Karrion Kross previously won with three moves because he broke the rules. AJ said if Kross can’t keep his poodle on a leash, then he has someone for her. The camera pans over to Mia Yim. AJ accepts Kross’ challenge for next week.

WWE Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Women’s Champion Asuka. Mike Rome does formal ring introductions. Bianca Belair suddenly shows up in the front row as fans cheer for her. Adam Pearce previously banned Belair from ringside for this match but now she has a ticket.

Flair unloads with chops on Asuka, then they go back & forth. Asuka with a German suplex. Flair blocks a Hip Attack and hits a German of her own. Asuka side-steps Flair and nails a Codebreaker for a close 2 count.

Flair comes back with a kick for a close 2 count. Flair ends up going to the top but Asuka pulls her down. Flair nails a big boot into the corner but Asuka comes right back with the double knee backbreaker but Flair hangs on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair misses a moonsault. Asuka blocks another moonsault with her knees. Asuka goes for the arm bar but Flair escapes. Asuka blocks a Figure Four with a roll-up for 2. Flair comes back with a Spear for 2. Asuka rolls out and Flair finally hits the moonsault. Flair chops Asuka to where Belair is sitting.

Belair shows off her ticket. Flair ends up going for a big boot but Asuka dodges it and Flair drops Belair in the front row. Asuka kicks Flair but Flair slams her onto the edge of the apron. Belair comes over the apron and attacks Asuka as the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Asuka

– After the match, Bianca takes apart the announce table. Flair comes over and they have words. Flair says this was her match but Belair says this is about Asuka, not her. Flair puts her hand up to hush Belair but Belair slaps the hand away. Flair puts her hand up again but Belair attacks. Flair fights back and tries to ram Belair into the steel ring steps but Belair moves and Flair hits the steps. Belair grabs Asuka and Asuka tries to kick Belair but Belair ducks and slams her on top of the announce table with a KOD. Belair taunts Asuka. Flair gets back up but Belair slams her onto Asuka on top of the table with another KOD. Belair poses on top of the table while her music hits, and Flair and Asuka are laid out. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the Money In the Bank card.

– We go back to the ring and out comes what’s left of The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. They march to the ring as the pyro hits. Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman then stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns calls on London to acknowledge him. Reigns then addressed the issues within The Bloodline and his history with The Usos. Reigns says he’s let them say “We The Ones” for a few years now, but now he’s the only One. Reigns hypes himself up, and says he’s the only one that loves and cares about his cousins, no one gave them opportunities but him, he brought them to the Promise Land.

Fans chant “Roman sucks!” but he says what sucks is when family betrays you. Reigns goes on and says The Usos need to bow down and apologize, and acknowledge him, then they all can move on. The Usos come out to a pop, stopping at ringside to take the mic. Jimmy Uso says they are past acknowledging and apologizing, they are done with The Bloodline, it’s all about consequences now. Jey Uso brings up how it’s been 3 years since Reigns was pinned, and Jimmy said that all changes tomorrow night at Money In the Bank.

Jey says Reigns will no longer be Tribal Chief when he loses tomorrow. Jimmy and Jey both are not interested in being the next Tribal Chief, but they have someone in mind. Fans chant for Sikoa now. Reigns laughs at the idea and looks over at Sikoa, who isn’t laughing. Reigns lashes out at the crowd and then at Jey. Jey ends up on the apron now. Reigns is mushed in the face, right into a superkick by Jimmy.

The Usos attack Sikoa but he fights them off and brawls with Jimmy. Jey drops Reigns before security and officials run down with Adam Pearce. Jey starts superkicking security but Reigns stops him with a Superman Punch. Sikoa and Jimmy brawl at ringside. Reigns is taking out security now at the bottom of the ramp now. Reigns and Sikoa also have Jimmy down at the apron. Jey runs the ring and hits a big suicide dive, taking Reigns and Sikoa down for a big pop. Jey gets back to his feet as SmackDown goes off the air.