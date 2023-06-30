Dark Side of the Ring S4 E5 rating

Jun 30, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Episode five of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring Junkyard Dog, drew 229,000 viewers, up 28,000 viewers from episode four. The show did a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from the prior week.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

