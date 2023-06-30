Dark Side of the Ring S4 E5 rating

Episode five of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring Junkyard Dog, drew 229,000 viewers, up 28,000 viewers from episode four. The show did a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from the prior week.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Thanks to everybody who tuned in last night 🙏

What did you think of S4E5 “The Junkyard Dog” ?

Here are some behind-the-scenes snapshots from the making of the episode… pic.twitter.com/zhohKOJDWA

— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 28, 2023