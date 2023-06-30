Dark Side of the Ring S4 E5 rating
Episode five of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring Junkyard Dog, drew 229,000 viewers, up 28,000 viewers from episode four. The show did a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.01 from the prior week.
(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)
