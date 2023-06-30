Brock Lesnar at WWE MITB?

A new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that Brock Lesnar is booked to appear at WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday. WWE has not announced Lesnar for the show as of this writing.

It was noted that Lesnar will be at Money In the Bank to setup the rubber match with Cody Rhodes, which is planned to be some sort of gimmick math at WWE SummerSlam in August. Rhodes will be wrestling Dominik Mysterio in London this weekend.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash on May 6, but then Lesnar got a win back at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. There’s no word yet on what the stipulation will be for SummerSlam.