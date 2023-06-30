6/30/23 WWE house show results from Newcastle, UK
– Becky Lynch d Piper Niven
– Becky Lynch d Zoey Stark
– Dominick Mysterio d Ricochet
– Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis d The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci
– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor
– Bronson Reed d Shinsuke Nakamura
– WWE Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya
– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Damian Priest : NOTE : Rollins is attacked by Finn Balor after the match.
😱 😱 😱 @FinnBalor couldn't wait until #MITB, he just attacked @WWERollins at #WWENewcastle! pic.twitter.com/z6QEz0TfGH
— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM