6/30/23 WWE house show results from Newcastle, UK

– Becky Lynch d Piper Niven

– Becky Lynch d Zoey Stark

– Dominick Mysterio d Ricochet

– Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy : Chad Gable and Otis d The Imperium: GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor

– Bronson Reed d Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE Women’s Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya

– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Damian Priest : NOTE : Rollins is attacked by Finn Balor after the match.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM