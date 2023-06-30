6/30/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

—

Match #1 – ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Castagnoli wrenches Komander’s arm and drops him with a right hand. Castagnoli sends Komander to the corner and charges, but Komander dodges him and drops him with a hurricanrana. Komander runs the ropes, but Castagnoli drops him with a boot to the face. Castagnoli picks Komander up, but Komander gets free and applies a sleeper hold. Castagnoli backs him into the corner, but Komander kicks him in the face and goes back to the sleeper hold. Castagnoli gets free and slams Komander to the mat. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Castagnoli swings Komander around and goes for the Ricola Bomb, but Komander sends him to the floor with an arm-drag. Komander goes for a dive, but Castagnoli catches him, Komander delivers knee strikes and follows with a dropkick. Komander takes Castagnoli down with an arm-drag and charges, but Castagnoli sends him into the barricade.

Castagnoli kicks Komander in the face and sends him over the barricade. Castagnoli throws Komander back to ringside and then back into the ring. Castagnoli delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli slams Komander down and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Castagnoli pulls Komander up top for the Ricola Bomb, but Komander counters with a hurricanrana. Komander delivers a dropkick to the knee and sends him to the outside with a hurricanrana. Komander takes Castagnoli with a dive from the top, but Castagnoli comes back and slams him into the barricade. Komander dodges a boot to the face and drapes Castagnoli over the barricade. Komander connects with a standing Shooting Star Press on the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Komander takes Castagnoli down witha hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Komander delivers a few chops, but Castagnoli comes back with an uppercut. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out.

Castagnoli drops Komander with a short-arm clothesline and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out again. Komander dodges an uppercut in the corner and drops Castagnoli with a spinning DDT. Komander goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out. Komander rolls Castagnoli up for another two count and guillotines him over the top rope. Komander hits a springboard Phoenix Splash and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out again. Castagnoli dodges a Shooting Star Press, but Komander delivers a kick to the face. Komander comes off the ropes again, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut and the referee calls the match off.

Winner via referee stoppage and still ROH World Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Shawn Spears vs. The Blade (w/The Butcher)

They lock up and Blade backs Spears into the corner. Spears drops Blade with a snap-mare and taunts him for a bit. Spears tosses Blade to the floor, but Blade comes back with a few chops. Spears slams Blade into the barricade and delivers a few chops of his own. Spears slams Blade’s face into the ring steps and delivers more chops against the barricade. Spears slams Blade on the ring apron, and then slams Butcher into the barricade. Spears gets Blade back into the ring, but Butcher grabs Spears and slams him on the floor. Butcher gets Spears back into the ring and Blade slams him down. Blade stomps on Spears and then kicks him in the head a few times. Blade delivers a few chops and smacks Spears in the face. Spears comes back with chops of his own and drops Blade with a Thesz Press. Spears delivers right hands and follows with a short-arm lariat.

Spears stomps on Blade’s face and delivers left hands in the corner. Butcher pulls Blade to the outside, but puts him right back in the ring. Spears dodges Blade and delivers the C4 for the pin fall.

Winner: Shawn Spears

—

The video package for the remainder of the quarterfinal matches in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament airs. All three matches will take place on tomorrow night’s episode of Collision.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Brother Zay and Matt Hardy (w/Ethan Page) vs. Johnny TV and QT Marshall (w/Harley Cameron)

Hardy and Johnny start the match with a lockup. Johnny kicks Hardy in the midsection and applies a wrist-lock. Hardy turns it around and wrenches Johnny’s shoulder a few times, and then Zay tags in. Zay delivers a double stomp to Johnny’s arm, and then applies a wrist-lock. Johnny counters and takes Zay down, and then Marshall tags in. Johnny kicks Zay in the midsection, and then Marshall delivera a right hand. Zay comes back with a hurricanrana, and then drops Marshall with a neck-breaker. Hardy tags in and he and Zay drop Marshall with a double back elbow. Hardy goes for the cover, but Marshall kicks out and backs him into the corner. Johnny tags in and delivers shots and kicks to Hardy in the corner. Johnny drops Hardy with a rolling senton, but Hardy dodges a standing moonsault. Zay tags in and drops Johnny with a hurricanrana.

Zay guillotines Marshall over the top rope, and then poses with Cameron on the outside. Zay delivers an elbow strike to Marshall, but Johnny drops Zay with a dive through the ropes. QTV post together on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Johnny has Zay in a rear choke on the mat. Zay gets free and kicks Johnny in the head. Marshall tags in, but Zay drops him with a hurricanrana. Hardy and Johnny tag in, and Hardy drops Johnny and Marshall with scoop slams. Hardy slams Johnny’s head into the turnbuckles a few times, and then drops Marshall with the Side Effect. Hardy delivers right hands to Johnny in the corner, and then drops him with a power bomb. Hardy goes for the cover, but Johnny kicks out. Hardy connects with an elbow strike from the middle rope and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Johnny blocks it. Hardy drops Johnny with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Marshall breaks it up. Zay delivers shots to Marshall, but Marshall throws him to the floor. Hardy delivers an elbow strike to Marshall and Johnny drops Hardy with an enzuigiri. Johnny goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out.

Johnny goes up top, but Hardy dodges a corkscrew. Zay kicks Johnny in the head and Hardy sends Marshall to the floor. Zay tags in and he and hardy clothesline Johnny to the floor. Zay drops Johnny and Marshall with a leap from Hardy’s back, and then Hardy drops Johnny with a Side Effect. Zay goes up top, but Cameron gets on the apron for the distraction. Marshall crotches Zay on the top and Hardy gets sent into the steps. Johnny connects with a corkscrew splash on Zay and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Johnny TV and QT Marshall

-After the match, Page saves Hardy from a worse beat down and delivers a right hand to Marshall. Johnny drops Page with a thrust kick, but then Anthony Bowens and Daddy Ass Billy Gunn rush the ring to make the save.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Lady Frost

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe

-Miro in action

-MJF in action

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Adam Cole and MJF vs. a team yet to be announced

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Blind Eliminator Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

-Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho

-Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Jon Moxley will speak

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie

They lock up and Valkyrie backs Shida into the corner. Valkyrie slams Shida down, but Shida comes back and sends her into the corner with an arm-drag. Shida delivers a running knee strike and follows with right hands. Shida kicks Valkyrie in the face and drops her with a hurricanrana. Valkyrie rolls to the floor, but Shida follows and delivers an elbow strike. Shida grabs a chair and sets it up on the floor. Shida launches off the chair, but Valkyrie dodges and gets into the ring. Shida follows and delivers an enzuigiri, but Valkyrie delivers a shot that sends Shida to the corner. Valkyrie delivers a chop and then trips Shida up. Valkyrie slams Shida’s knee around the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Valkyrie smacks Shida in the back a few times, but Shida comes back with a few forearm shots. Shida kicks Valkyrie in the midsection and goes for a suplex, but Valkyrie gets free and delivers an elbow strike. Valkyrie runs the ropes, but Shida cuts her off and delivers elbow strikes and forearm shots. Shida delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Valkyrie kicks out. Shida goes to the ropes, but Valkyrie knocks her to the floor. Shida comes back with a suplex on the floor and then delivers a Meteora from the apron. Shida gets Valkyrie back into the ring and delivers a running elbow strike. Shida goes for the cover, but Valkyrie kicks out. Shida goes for the Katana, but Valkyrie blocks it and takes Shida down. Valkyrie slams Shida in the corner and delivers running double knees. Valkyrie goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out.

Valkyrie delivers shots to the back of Shida’s legs and goes for the Romero Special, but Shida counters with an up kick. Shida goes for a knee strike, but Valkyrie counters and goes for the Road to Valhalla. Shida gets free and they exchange roll-ups, and then Shida gets the final one for the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida