Viewership/rating for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live post-Forbidden Door II edition of AEW Dynamite drew 809,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.31% from the last week’s episode, which drew 902,000 viewers for the Forbidden Door II go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 27.27% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.24 key demographic rating represents 316,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 27.52% from last week’s 436,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.24 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #34 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience since May 3 and the lowest key demo in the normal timeslot since June 24, 2020. This was the second-lowest total audience of the year so far. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 10.31% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 27.27% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 20.91% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 33.33% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Blood & Guts and post-Forbidden Door show.

ESPN’s NHL Draft coverage at 7pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating, also drawing 681,000 viewers. The Five on FOX News at 5pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.569 million viewers, also drawing a 0.13 key demo rating.

The Price Is Right on CBS at 9pm topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 3.782 million viewers. The Price Is Right also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.48 rating.

Wednesday’s post-Forbidden Door II edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and Keith Lee, a match with The Young Bucks and “Hangman” Adam Page in action, a promo from AEW World Champion MJF and his Blind Tag Team Tournament partner Adam Cole, more pairings for the Blind Tag Team Tournament were revealed, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Ishii vs. Jon Moxley, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, plus Sting and Darby Allin vs. “Painmaker” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team Match, which was the main event.