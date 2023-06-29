Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

The 6/30 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Hamilton, Ontario. Here are spoilers-

* Johnny TV and QT Marshall defeated Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. The new entrance for QTV included a red carpet going down the aisle while Harley Cameron sang. At one point Ethan Page got involved but he was attacked. Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens ran in to make the save, then cut promos. Max Caster was not there as he’s out with an illness

* Shawn Spears defeated The Blade

* Hikaru Shida defeated Taya Valkyrie

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Komander