Spoilers: AEW Collision tapings for Saturday

The Saturday 7/1 AEW Collision episode was taped tonight in Hamilton, Ontario. Here are full spoilers-

-AEW World Champion MJF defeated enhancement talent Kip Morris in a non-title match. MJF attacked early during ring announcements and won via submission with the LeBell Lock. This was short but not very good. MJF then took the mic and ripped the people of Hamilton. He offered to defend the title against anyone local… so a large wrestler came out but Ethan Page pushed past him and had words with MJF. Page knocked the mic from MJF’s hands, then got a big pop for his babyface promo against MJF. Page said everyone seems to have forgot what he’s capable of in the ring, so he’s going to remind them and show them what his father taught him. MJF eventually agreed to defend against Page

– AEW World Champion MJF retained over Ethan Page. This was rather good at times but also was painful to watch some. Page worked as a strong babyface. MJF finally hit his piledriver and made the pin using the ropes for leverage

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dustin Rhodes in a quarterfinals match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

-Miro defeated Anthony Henry by submission

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns in the ring. The heels heeled it up but were not happy when Schiavone revealed that they would be banned from ringside for Juice vs. Ricky Starks. White took shots at CM Punk and implied he’s coming for the AEW World Title that Punk had in his “goodie bag” when he returned. They also warned FTR and said they’re coming for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Punk, FTR and Starks interrupted from the big screen and said they are ready to fight any time

-Ricky Starks defeated Juice Robinson in a quarterfinals match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After the match, Bullet Club Gold surrounded Starks but before they could attack, out came CM Punk and FTR to make the save. The two factions had a staredown

-AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander retained over Lady Frost

-ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Roderick Strong in a quarterfinals match for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. CM Punk was on commentary. The match ended via referee stoppage when Strong would not tap out to the Coquina Clutch. After the match, Joe used a steel chair on Strong. Punk then rushed in the ring and stared out at Joe as Joe backed up the ramp. Adam Cole also hit the ring to check on Strong, who was taken out on a stretcher